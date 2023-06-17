Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 0.8%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.25 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 163.25 ($2.04). 82,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 206,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.03).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,136 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.32 ($6,356.76). In related news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,215 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £5,144 ($6,436.44). Also, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,136 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.32 ($6,356.76). Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.