OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

OKYO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,710. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

