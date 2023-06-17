Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16.

On Monday, May 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

