OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON during the first quarter worth $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. OMRON has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.17.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, FA system equipment, motion/drives, robotics, energy saving support/environmental equipment, power supplies/peripheral equipment, etc.

