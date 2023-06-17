OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

OneMain stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,464,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 86.2% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

