ONUS Trading Down 12% This Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, ONUS has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $36.28 million and $306.32 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.21045609 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $38.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

