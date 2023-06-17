OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Short Interest Update

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 255,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 330,226 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OPAL opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

