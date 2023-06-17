Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Jeffrey Berg Sells 4,866 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Berg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

