Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Guggenheim

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

