Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 3.7%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 10,240,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 13,529,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of £4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.