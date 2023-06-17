Oracle’s (ORCL) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,235,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

