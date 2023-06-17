Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

