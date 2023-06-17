Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
