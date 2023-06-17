Orchid Price Tops $0.0493 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,509.48 or 1.00059301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.04821967 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $903,659.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

