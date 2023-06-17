O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $919.02 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $581.32 and a 52 week high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $858.86.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

