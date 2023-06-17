Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 322,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

OVID stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 492,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,993. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $260.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 56.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,516,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,633,594 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

