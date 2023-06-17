Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) versus Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 156.57 Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.89 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.95

Oxbridge Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxbridge Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51% Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Oxbridge Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

