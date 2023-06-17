Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $239,473.01 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

