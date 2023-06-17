Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Palace Capital Price Performance
PCA stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 295 ($3.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,912.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.11.
Palace Capital Company Profile
