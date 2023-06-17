Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PCA stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 295 ($3.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,912.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.11.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

