Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

