Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PRMRF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 15,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,620. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $396.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

