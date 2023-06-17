Park National Corp OH Buys 452 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $176.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

