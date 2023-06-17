Park National Corp OH Has $510,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 809,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 349,351 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

