Park National Corp OH Purchases 2,906 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 201,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 80,238 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.07 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

