Park National Corp OH Sells 51,461 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.