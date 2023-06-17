Park National Corp OH Sells 615 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,813,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

