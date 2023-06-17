Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.83. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.61 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

