Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $5.02 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

