Pax Dollar Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $15.02 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006928 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.