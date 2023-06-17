PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

PAX Global Technology Price Performance

Shares of PXGYF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Friday. 11,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,290. PAX Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

