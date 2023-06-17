Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PKST opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.