Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PKST opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

