Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.59 ($0.09). Approximately 11,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 202,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Pelatro Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of -0.14.

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.

Further Reading

