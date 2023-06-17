Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,835,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 679,729 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,501,000 after buying an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

