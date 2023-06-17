PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,808,251. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

