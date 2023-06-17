Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

