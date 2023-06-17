Pensionfund Sabic Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $990.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,037 shares of company stock worth $35,098. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

