Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.