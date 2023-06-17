Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.
Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
