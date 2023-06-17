Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Petro Matad Price Performance

MATD stock opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 17.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.52. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

