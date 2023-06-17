Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €149.40 ($160.65) and last traded at €149.40 ($160.65). 11,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €150.60 ($161.94).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €150.98 and its 200-day moving average is €160.05.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

