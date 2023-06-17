Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

