Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PBAXW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,956. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

