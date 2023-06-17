Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of PBAXW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,956. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition
