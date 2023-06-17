Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 706,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 3.1 %

PIAIF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 27,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.