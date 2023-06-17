Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 706,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 3.1 %
PIAIF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 27,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.19.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.