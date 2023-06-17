Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PXD traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.80. 4,241,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,980. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

