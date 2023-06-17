Piper Sandler Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.