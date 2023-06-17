Platform Technology Partners Buys 273 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.85% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 72,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,871,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.04 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

