Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

