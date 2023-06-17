Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.