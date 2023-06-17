Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.46% of Telesat worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Telesat by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter.

Telesat stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Telesat Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

