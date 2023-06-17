Platform Technology Partners Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

