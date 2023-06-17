Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,420 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

