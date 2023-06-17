Platform Technology Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 1,100.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LSST opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

